Japanese Ambassador Lists National Customs That Help Curb COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki has listed several national customs in an interview to Sputnik that he believes helped his country to stem the spread of the coronavirus at early stages.

"I believe, [we] managed to contain the rapid spread of the infection including thanks to the fact that it is customary in Japan to take off shoes before entering a house; it is not customary to shake hands and hug each other when meeting; and also high sanitary standards are common, for example, while feeling sick, it is customary to wear a mask," the diplomat said.

As of Tuesday, the country updated its COVID-19 tally by 72 cases to 16,752. This includes 712 infected passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast in February. Over 9,500 patents have recovered, and 682 have died.