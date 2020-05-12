UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Ambassador Lists National Customs That Help Curb COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 29 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 08:51 PM

Japanese Ambassador Lists National Customs That Help Curb COVID-19

Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki has listed several national customs in an interview to Sputnik that he believes helped his country to stem the spread of the coronavirus at early stages

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Japanese Ambassador to Russia Toyohisa Kozuki has listed several national customs in an interview to Sputnik that he believes helped his country to stem the spread of the coronavirus at early stages.

"I believe, [we] managed to contain the rapid spread of the infection including thanks to the fact that it is customary in Japan to take off shoes before entering a house; it is not customary to shake hands and hug each other when meeting; and also high sanitary standards are common, for example, while feeling sick, it is customary to wear a mask," the diplomat said.

As of Tuesday, the country updated its COVID-19 tally by 72 cases to 16,752. This includes 712 infected passengers of Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the Japanese coast in February. Over 9,500 patents have recovered, and 682 have died.

Related Topics

Russia Died Japan February Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE is capable of overcoming crises: Mansour bin Z ..

7 minutes ago

India poised for high-risk adventurism: AJK presid ..

1 hour ago

Huawei Delegation Calls on Federal Minister For In ..

1 hour ago

Global standards enable Dubai’s healthcare secto ..

2 hours ago

Greece takes over Council of Europe chair amid rig ..

27 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner for latest technology in agric ..

28 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.