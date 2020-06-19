Japanese Armed Forces Can Strike Abroad If No Alternatives Available - Cabinet Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The Japanese government believes it to be theoretically possible to attack military bases located abroad if there are no other means of defending the country, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at a press conference on Friday.

"This is still a theoretical issue. However, if other means of self-defense are not available, it is possible to strike enemy bases. This will not go further than our constitutional right to self-defense," Suga said, commenting on recent discussions within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party over Japan's military capabilities.

On Monday, Defense Minister Taro Kono announced that the planned deployment of US-made Aegis Ashore missile defense systems had been suspended, citing cost issues. The government had intended to deploy the missile systems in the northwestern Akita prefecture and the southern Yamaguchi prefecture, although local residents raised complaints.

Speaking on the Aegis Ashore issue, Suga stated that the country's National Security Council will comprehensively address the issue of the country's defense capabilities.