UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Army To Hold Nationwide Exercise For First Time In Nearly 30 Years

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 08:13 PM

Japanese Army to Hold Nationwide Exercise for First Time in Nearly 30 Years

Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force will conduct nationwide drills this year, the first military exercise of such a scale in almost three decades, according to a schedule published Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force will conduct nationwide drills this year, the first military exercise of such a scale in almost three decades, according to a schedule published Thursday.

The drills are expected to take place between September and November and involve all units, according to the Kyodo news agency. The Japanese army has around 140,000 personnel.

The war games come amid heightened tensions between Japan and China, which have laid rival claims to islands in marginal seas of the Pacific.

The Tokyo-based news agency said Japanese troops will drill supply transportation and communication.

Japan also plans to host a joint exercise with US marines and French forces as early as May and will send troops to a trilateral exercise with the US in Australia and bilateral exercises with the US, the UK and India later this year.

Related Topics

India Army Australia China United Kingdom Japan May September November All

Recent Stories

US Intel Agencies Have Low to Moderate Confidence ..

2 minutes ago

US Says Sanctions On Russia 'Resolute But Proporti ..

3 minutes ago

US Sees Russian Buildup as 'Show of Force' That Mu ..

3 minutes ago

Emirates commences IATA Travel Pass trials simplif ..

31 minutes ago

US Sees 'Chilling Effect' From Higher Borrowing Co ..

3 minutes ago

EU Not Commenting on Possibility of New Anti-Russi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.