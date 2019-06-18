Japanese Authorities Checking for Victims After 6.8 Earthquake - Chief Cabinet Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The Japanese authorities are checking if people were killed or injured in the aftermath of a 6.8 magnitude earthquake , Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Tuesday.

The earthquake hit the prefectures of Niigata and Yamagata.

"We are verifying whether there is any human damage ...

There is a possibility that strong aftershocks will continue to occur. We ask people in areas where the quakes are strong to be following the information on evacuations provided by local authorities, as well as television and radio," Suga told a briefing, as quoted by the NHK broadcaster.

According to Kyodo news agency, four people in the city of Sakata and one man in Murakami were injured due to the earthquake.