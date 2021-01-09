Japanese Authorities Declare State of Emergency in 2 Prefectures Over COVID-19

The Japanese prefectures of Miyazaki and Gifu on Saturday independently imposed a state of emergency due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The Japanese prefectures of Miyazaki and Gifu on Saturday independently imposed a state of emergency due to a continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

The day prior, the southwestern prefecture of Miyazaki announced that it had recorded 105 new cases of the coronavirus. In comparison with Tokyo's figures, where the authorities register over 2,000 cases per day, Miyazaki's numbers appear to be insignificant. However, the spread of COVID-19 in Miyazaki is comparable to the one in the capital in terms of population.

"All districts of the prefecture are now struck by an explosive spread of the disease. We are face to face with a historical crisis," the Miyazaki authorities said in an address to the population.

The authorities have urged people to stay at home if there is no educational or professional need to commute, work remotely if possible, not to travel outside the prefecture and not to hold events and meetings with more than four persons present.

Along with Miyazaki, another Japan's prefecture � Gifu � also declared a state of emergency over COVID-19 from January 9 until February 7.

"There is a high risk of a severe course of the disease among elderly people. The COVID-19-related mortality in Gifu amounts to 1.5 percent, while among people aged over 70 it is 10.5 percent. The state of emergency is introduced for a month beginning on January 9 until February 7 in a bid to reach no more than 50 cases of the disease per day at the end of this period," Gifu's administration said in a statement.

In addition, a further three prefectures � Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo � on Saturday called upon the country's government to impose a state of emergency on their territory over a continued increase in COVID-19 cases.

Earlier in the week, Japan declared a state of emergency until February 7 in the prefectures of Tokyo, Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

A nationwide state of emergency was declared in Japan in early April and was lifted on May 25.

To date, Japan has confirmed 281,072 COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to Johns Hopkins University. On Friday, the country registered 7,882 new COVID-19 cases.