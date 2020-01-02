MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Japanese authorities searched on Thursday the home of former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, following his escape to Lebanon, Japan's Kyodo news outlet reported.

On December 31, Ghosn left Japan, where he was on house arrest over financial misconduct, and fled to Lebanon.

He later said he left Japan because he was fleeing from "political persecution."

In late December 2018, the Japanese prosecutor's office arrested Ghosn for covering his losses from private investments on the company's dime. According to the exchange rate at that time, the losses amounted to around $21 million.

In January 2019, Ghosn was formally charged with financial fraud and abuse of power.