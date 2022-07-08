Japanese Authorities Set Up Crisis Center Following Attack on Ex-Prime Minister Abe

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Japanese prime minister's office established a crisis center following the attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while his successor, Fumio Kishida, urgently interrupted his campaign trip in the northern part of the country and is on his way to Tokyo, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday.

The attack on Abe occurred at around 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT). Abe was shot during his speech in the western Japanese city of Nara and was then taken to the Nara Medical University hospital in an unconscious state.

"Yes, the ex-prime minister has already been delivered.

We will refrain from commenting on his condition," a hospital official told a Sputnik correspondent.

According to Japanese media, citing law enforcement officials and government sources, Abe was shot from behind and sustained injuries in the chest. The doctors carried out a closed-chest cardiac massage. At the same time, some other media reported that Abe was bleeding in the neck area.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was detained at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, the police said, as cited by Kyodo. The suspect offered no resistance at the time of the apprehension.