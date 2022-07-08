UrduPoint.com

Japanese Authorities Set Up Crisis Center Following Attack On Ex-Prime Minister Abe

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Japanese Authorities Set Up Crisis Center Following Attack on Ex-Prime Minister Abe

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The Japanese prime minister's office established a crisis center following the attack on former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, while his successor, Fumio Kishida, urgently interrupted his campaign trip in the northern part of the country and is on his way to Tokyo, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Friday.

The attack on Abe occurred at around 11:30 a.m. local time (02:30 GMT). Abe was shot during his speech in the western Japanese city of Nara and was then taken to the Nara Medical University hospital in an unconscious state.

"Yes, the ex-prime minister has already been delivered.

We will refrain from commenting on his condition," a hospital official told a Sputnik correspondent.

According to Japanese media, citing law enforcement officials and government sources, Abe was shot from behind and sustained injuries in the chest. The doctors carried out a closed-chest cardiac massage. At the same time, some other media reported that Abe was bleeding in the neck area.

Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, was detained at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, the police said, as cited by Kyodo. The suspect offered no resistance at the time of the apprehension.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Prime Minister Police Tokyo Nara Same Media From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 July 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 8th July 2022

2 hours ago
 Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: pros ..

Swedish stabbing motive linked to psychiatry: prosecutor

10 hours ago
 UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

UK PM Johnson quits after cabinet bloodbath

10 hours ago
 Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battl ..

Putin says if West wants to defeat Russia on battlefield, 'let them try'

10 hours ago
 Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of ..

Prime Minister announces assistance for victims of rains, floods

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.