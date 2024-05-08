Japanese Auto Giant Toyota Posts Record Net Profit
Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2024 | 01:00 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Toyota reported record annual net profit of more than $30 billion on Wednesday but the world's largest automaker by sales warned that the current year would be less spectacular.
Helped by a weak Yen and strong hybrid vehicle sales, the Japanese giant's bottom line doubled to 4.94 trillion yen ($31.9 billion) in the year to March while revenues rose 21.4 percent to 45.1 trillion yen, also an all-time high.
"Under the banner of 'carbon is the enemy', Toyota has done what it can to achieve carbon neutrality and make hybrid cars more prevalent," said chief financial officer Yoichi Miyazaki.
"Since the debut of the Prius model, that effort has gradually paid off, creating the perception even in the American market that hybrids are the main player," Miyazaki told reporters.
For this year it expects net profit of 3.57 trillion yen, down 27.8 percent, because of investments in "growth areas" such as electric and hydrogen cars, as well as in "human capital".
Sales will rise 2.0 percent to 46 trillion yen.
"We have to accept that there are certain areas where we're significantly behind China ... But as a Japanese company fighting in the auto industry, we know we cannot let this lead widen further. We're going to think about how to pull off a game-changer," Miyazaki said.
Toyota last month said it sold 11.1 million vehicles across all brands in the 2023-24 fiscal year, up five percent and the first time they have exceeded 10 million.
A big factor was a 31-percent jump to 3.7 million in sales of hybrid vehicles -- combining internal combustion engines and batteries -- like the Corolla compact car and the RAV4 sports utility vehicle.
Sales of purely electric car sales were a much more modest 116,500.
Toyota pioneered hybrid cars with its popular Prius model, but it and other Japanese automakers have been criticised for being slow to embrace purely battery-powered vehicles.
But its strategy appears finally to be paying off with signs that consumers are going cold on pure EVs because of high prices and worries about reliability, range and a lack of charging points.
In 2023, China overtook Japan as the world's biggest vehicle exporter, a change fuelled by the country's dominance in electric cars.
Toyota was also left standing by Elon Musk's EV giant Tesla in terms of market value, but the gap -- almost $1 trillion in 2021 -- has now narrowed sharply.
Toyota's share price has soared 34 percent this year, while that of Tesla -- which sold 1.8 million vehicles last year -- has dived 28 percent over the same period.
Toyota is however still aiming to sell 1.5 million EVs annually by 2026 and 3.5 million by 2030.
It is also hoping to mass-produce solid-state batteries, a potentially hugely important technological breakthrough that could mean faster charging times and greater range.
Toyota's unit sales rose 13.8 percent in North America in 2023-24, while climbing 10.8 percent in Europe and 8.7 percent in Japan, despite a production halt at its Daihatsu unit.
In China, the world's biggest electric car market where local firms such as BYD dominate, Toyota sold 1.9 million vehicles, a rise of only 1.4 percent.
Toyota shares closed down 0.55 percent at 3,579.0 yen in Tokyo.
Recent Stories
US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners
Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight
IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala
Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024
Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister
Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi
UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..
ECC approves to enhance wheat procurement targets
UN urges Israel to 'stop escalation' as tanks enter Gaza's Rafah city
More Stories From World
-
Mediator Qatar urges international community to prevent Rafah 'genocide'10 minutes ago
-
N. Macedonia polls set to upend ties with EU neighbours20 minutes ago
-
Kenya sanctuaries toil to save birds of prey from extinction20 minutes ago
-
China completes 4-tier disaster risk evaluation via national survey20 minutes ago
-
Saudi International Furniture and Decor exhibition launches in Jeddah30 minutes ago
-
KFU ranks among top International universities in 5 scientific fields30 minutes ago
-
Int’l Conference of Judicial Training 2024 in Riyadh concludes with extensive expert participation30 minutes ago
-
North Korea tested rocket engine last month: Report40 minutes ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal, Tariq Fatemi arrive in Beijing, China on three-day visit40 minutes ago
-
Rubbish, climate change help boost Portugal's white stork numbers40 minutes ago
-
Crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" continues to top Chinese box office50 minutes ago
-
Mongolia's wildlife at risk from overgrazing1 hour ago