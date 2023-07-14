Open Menu

Japanese Automaker Isuzu Leaves Russian Market - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 10:40 AM

Japanese Automaker Isuzu Leaves Russian Market - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Japanese automaker Isuzu has left Russia and transferred shares of its subsidiary to the Russian company Sollers, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Sollers received a plant with about 200 employees.

The production has been since stopped last March, however, due to problems with the supply of spare parts amid the Ukrainian crisis, and now the company does not see any prospects for its resumption, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing sources.

The report said that the plant was opened in 2008, and in 2021 it produced 3,700 vehicles, which is about 1% of Isuzu's truck production.

Sollers is a Russian automobile company working in partnership with Ford, Mazda and Isuzu. The company owns production sites where various cars are manufactured.

Related Topics

Russia Company Vehicles March Media Ford Mazda

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 July 2023

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 July 2023

1 hour ago
 African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in ..

African World Cup 2026 qualifiers draw results in surprising encounters

9 hours ago
 Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

11 hours ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

11 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

11 hours ago
Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

11 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

11 hours ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

11 hours ago
 Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

11 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

11 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

11 hours ago

More Stories From World