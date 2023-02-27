MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Global sales of Japanese car manufacturer Toyota fell 5.6% to 709,870 vehicles in January, compared to the same period last year, in connection with the tight supply of semiconductors, the company's financial report showed on Monday.

Overseas sales decreased by 9.7% to 579,652 units during the same period, while exports plunged 19.6% to 86,784 cars, the report showed.

Meanwhile, global production rose 8.8% to 689,090 units, mainly due to a 30.1% increase in domestic output to 211,572, it added.

According to Japanese news agency Kyodo, Toyota's drop in sales in January can also be attributed to scaled-down business activity in China due to the Lunar New Year holiday period.

The global chips shortage, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as sanctions and the rising tensions around Taiwan, which accounts for more than 60% of the global semiconductors production, has hit a number of industries around the world, including the automotive, electronics and energy sectors.