Japanese Automakers Suspend Operations In India Due To COVID-19 Crisis - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 08:34 PM

Japanese Automakers Suspend Operations in India Due to COVID-19 Crisis - Reports

Japanese carmaker Nissan is suspending operations at its plant in Tamil Nadu state in southern India to ensure the safety of employees amid an increasing number of infected people in the country, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2021) Japanese carmaker Nissan is suspending operations at its plant in Tamil Nadu state in southern India to ensure the safety of employees amid an increasing number of infected people in the country, Japanese Kyodo news agency reported.

The company will cease its activity for five days from May 26 to May 30.

The Japanese multinational company Yamaha also temporarily shut down its plant in this state from May 15-31.

Earlier, approximately 80% of Japanese companies with branches in India have recalled their employees due to the Indian epidemiological situation.

Over the previous week, India recorded up to 300,000 new COVID-19 infections per day, which was a slight improvement after a period of rapid surge since last month. However, the country remains in second place in terms of the number of detected coronavirus cases. According to the Indian Ministry of Health, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 has exceeded 27.1 million; more than 24.3 million people have recovered, and more than 311,000 have died.

