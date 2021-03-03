UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Billionaire Seeks 8 Crew Members For 2023 Private SpaceX Lunar Trip

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 01:42 PM

Japanese Billionaire Seeks 8 Crew Members for 2023 Private SpaceX Lunar Trip

Japanese billionaire and fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa on Tuesday announced a global contest to select eight crew members to join him in a private lunar mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) Japanese billionaire and fashion tycoon Yusaku Maezawa on Tuesday announced a global contest to select eight crew members to join him in a private lunar mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023.

The deadline for submitting the applications expires on March 14. In total, 10-12 people will participate in the lunar trip, including Maezawa himself. Applicants for a seat on the spacecraft should explain what impact the space flight will have on their activities, how the flight can serve the benefit of humanity as a whole, and how a participant can be useful to other crew members.

"It will take 3 days to get to the Moon, loop behind it and 3 days to come back. I will pay for the entire journey. I have bought all the seats, so it will be a private ride. Ten to 12 of us will be on board, and I hope that together we can make it a fun trip," Maezawa said in a video address on YouTube.

The billionaire previously said that he wanted representatives of creative professions - film directors, actors, musicians, photographers, fashion designers - to join him on this trip.

In 2018, the billionaire became the first man to book a seat onboard the lunar spaceship being developed by SpaceX. The project, dubbed dearMoon, is expected to be the first private and commercial spaceflight with humans beyond Earth's orbit.

SpaceX is developing a space transportation system consisting of a fully reusable Super Heavy launch vehicle and a Starship spacecraft. The system will allow the delivery of satellites, crews and cargo both to the near-Earth orbit and to the Moon and Mars.

In February, SpaceX's Starship prototype crashed and burned while attempting to land in the Texas outback, becoming the second time the test flight of this prototype rocket ended in an explosion.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Vehicle Man SpaceX February March 2018 YouTube All Satellites

Recent Stories

PPP accuses PM of using influence over Senate poll ..

2 minutes ago

Abdul Hafeez Sheikh to win Senate election: Sheikh ..

3 minutes ago

German Counterintelligence Suspects AfD Party of ' ..

3 minutes ago

Explosive goes off near Covid-19 test centre in Ne ..

5 minutes ago

European stock markets climb at open on 3 march 20 ..

5 minutes ago

Govt releases 91.6% of funds allocated under PSDP ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.