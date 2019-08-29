UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Biologists Feels Closer To Turks Than Japanese

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 06:13 PM

Japanese biologists feels closer to Turks than Japanese

A Japanese woman living in Istanbul for more than two decades finds she is able to better connect with people in Turkey than in her native Japan, praising the family ties in her now long-time home

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :A Japanese woman living in Istanbul for more than two decades finds she is able to better connect with people in Turkey than in her native Japan, praising the family ties in her now long-time home.

Ayaka Amaha Ozturk, a marine biologist in Istanbul University and a member of the Turkish Marine Research Foundation, said adapting to life in Turkey had not been difficult.

"Family ties are very strong among Turks, as in Japan. People take off their shoes when entering the house in Turkey, we also do this in Japan. Turks used to sleep on the floor, we also used to have [floor] mattresses," she said.

Amaha Ozturk said she met her husband while examining and collecting data of dolphins in the Black Sea for her doctoral thesis.

"At that time, I met my husband and he was working on the same subject, I decided to get married," she said.

"There is no difference between Turkish, American, Japanese. People are the same everywhere," she added.

Amaha Ozturk said the only difficulty she had experienced was due to her distance from her family in Japan.

"Turkish people are friendly, open to everything and clear on their words," she said, noting that Japanese people tended to be more reserved.

"Japanese people are harder to understand, you have to guess what they want to say. I have difficulty communicating with people when I go to Japan," she said.

Amaha Ozturk said Turkish people were hospitable just like Japanese people, adding: "For example, when you go to a restaurant with someone, you pay the bill yourself, Japanese people also do not let company pay the bill."

Related Topics

Turkey Company Married Same Istanbul Japan Women Family From

Recent Stories

KP PA passes condemnation resolution against India ..

26 minutes ago

Merkel Says Two-State Solution Remains Goal of Isr ..

26 minutes ago

Nigeria targets smuggling with 'partial closure' o ..

1 minute ago

German unemployment stable despite recession warni ..

29 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections ..

1 minute ago

Return to sender: Malaysia seeks origin of tons of ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.