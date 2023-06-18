UrduPoint.com

Japanese, Brazilian Companies Team Up To Produce Engines For Flying Vehicles - Statement

Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2023 | 10:50 AM

Japanese, Brazilian Companies Team Up to Produce Engines for Flying Vehicles - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Japan's Nidec corporation, a major electric motors manufacturer, said on Sunday that it will form a joint venture with Brazil's aerospace company Embraer to develop electric propulsion systems for urban air mobility vehicles.

"Japan's Nidec Corporation ... and Brazil's Embraer ... today announced an agreement to establish a joint venture company, called Nidec Aerospace LLC, to develop Electric Propulsion Systems for the aerospace sector. Nidec Corporation, the world's leading comprehensive motor manufacturer, will be backed by Embraer's more than 50-year history of complementary aerospace experience to design, certify, produce, and commercialize next-generation electric propulsion systems based on well-proven technologies suitable for powering more efficient and greener aircraft models," the statement read.

The joint venture is driven by the growth of the urban air mobility industry, the company added.

The new firm, Nidec Aerospace, will develop and manufacture electric propulsion systems for electric vertical take-off and landing vehicles with headquarters in the city of St. Louis in the US state of Missouri. The production will be centered around both companies' existing factories in Brazil and Mexico, the statement read. Nidec will take a 51% stake in the firm and Embraer 49%.

The launch customer will be Brazilian company Eve Air Mobility, "an independent company well-positioned to be a global leader in the urban air mobility segment," Nidec said.

Japanese newspaper Nikkei reported that Eve Air Mobility seeks to launch commercial operations of electric flying vehicles using engines produced by Nidec Aerospace in 2026. Nidec will reportedly invest $140 million in engine research and development.

The joint venture deal is expected to be sealed in the second half of 2023, Nidec's statement read.

Related Topics

World Company Vehicles St. Louis Brazil Japan Mexico Sunday Agreement Industry Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 18 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

11 hours ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

11 hours ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.