Japanese, Brazilian Leaders Agree To Protect Amazon Rainforest
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ANKARA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Japanese and Brazilian leaders agreed to cooperate to protect the Amazon rainforest while strengthening efforts to combat climate change, local media said on Saturday.
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who arrived on his first visit to Brasilia on Friday, met with President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Tokyo-based Kyodo News Agency reported.
The two leaders also signed a comprehensive cooperation agreement on decarbonization and other environmental issues.
Addressing a joint news conference, Kishida said his country will help realize carbon neutrality in the world.
"Japan is ready to work with Brazil, this year's chair of the Group of 20 major economies (G20), to address global issues," the agency quoted him as saying.
Brazil next year is set to host COP30, the UN climate change conference.
The Amazon, the world's largest tropical rainforest, faced substantial deforestation every year during the term of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, which ended in 2022.
Last year, Brazil’s government said illegal logging and deforestation in the Amazon rainforest fell 22.3% between August 2022 and July 2023.
Recent Stories
PML-N to hold meeting today on wheat procurement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 May 2024
Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day
High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5
Stocks heat up as US labour market cools
President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024
Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO
Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam
Labour urges UK election after Tory losses
Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..
More Stories From World
-
Traffic accident kills two, injures 13 in Afghanistan6 minutes ago
-
Tunisia calls for more investments in economic zones6 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Indonesia's flooding, landslides rises to 1517 minutes ago
-
Foreign enterprises have more confidence in Chinese market: survey26 minutes ago
-
Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" tops Chinese box office46 minutes ago
-
China renews yellow alert for rainstorms47 minutes ago
-
China's basic old-age insurance covers 1.07 bln people56 minutes ago
-
Reds beat Crusaders to break 25-year Christchurch drought2 hours ago
-
Heatwave hammers Thailand's stinky but lucrative durian farms2 hours ago
-
Flood-hit Kenya and Tanzania on alert as cyclone nears2 hours ago
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico: FBI2 hours ago
-
Three bodies found after surfers go missing in Mexico3 hours ago