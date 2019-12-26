UrduPoint.com
Japanese Broadcaster Mistakenly Announces North Korean Missile Landed Near Hokkaido

Japanese broadcaster NHK mistakenly announced the launch of a North Korean missile on Thursday, which, the media outlet claimed, landed in the sea close to the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Japanese broadcaster NHK mistakenly announced the launch of a North Korean missile on Thursday, which, the media outlet claimed, landed in the sea close to the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido.

"The news bulletin released at 00:22 [Friday local time, 15:22 GMT on Thursday] about the fall of a North Korean missile was incorrect," a message published by NHK stated.

In recent months, North Korea has grown increasingly frustrated with the United States' refusal to offer concessions in ongoing denuclearization talks. Earlier in December, the North Korean leadership warned that Washington could expect a "Christmas gift" from Pyongyang, although no confirmed missile tests have taken place during the holidays so far.

The North Korean academy of National Defense Science announced two successful missile tests took place on December 7 and 14 at the Sohae Satellite Launching Ground. The United States and South Korea have stepped up military surveillance efforts and are conducting reconnaissance flights almost daily.

Amid rising tensions between North Korea and the United States, the Japanese cabinet on December 20 approved a record high defense budget of 5.3 trillion Yen ($48.5 billion).

