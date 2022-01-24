TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2022) Japan's largest business lobby called on the government on Monday to lift the entry ban for foreigners and shorten the quarantine period for those who came into contact with COVID-19 patients, to support business activity.

On November 30, when the first case of Omicron was detected in Japan, the government imposed an anti-COVID-19 entry ban, depriving domestic companies of the opportunity to receive foreign partners and making business trips. The entry ban was extended to the end of February.

"It was a good decision to cast a wide net in the first place. But there is no point keeping the measure in place given Omicron has already become the dominant strain," Japan Business Federation head Masakazu Tokura said, as quoted by Kyodo.

The effectiveness of the strict anti-coronavirus measures is doubtful, given a record-high 50,000 daily cases registered last Saturday, Tokura said, adding that the ban only hampers businesses.

"Why does Japan impose 10 days when the rest of the world requires only five?" Tokura said, calling the entry ban a "policy of seclusion."

Japan is currently facing a drastic surge in COVID-19 cases nationwide, with the Omicron variant accounting for 96.8% of all new cases.