Japanese Cabinet Approves $16.8Bln for Price Control Measures - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2023) Japan's government has decided to direct 2.2 trillion Yen ($16.83 billion) in reserve funds from the current fiscal year's budget to measures aimed at combating rising prices ahead of April nationwide local elections, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Among other things, the funds are expected to be used to support low-income households, allocating 50,000 yen for each child in such families, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

In addition, the subsidies are reportedly expected to offset the cost of liquefied petroleum gas on top of electricity and city gas.

Basic consumer prices in the country, which do not include the cost of perishable food, rose 3.1% in February after rising 4.2% a month earlier, according to the latest data from the statistical office of Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.