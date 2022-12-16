Japanese Cabinet Approves Three Key Defense Documents - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) The Japanese government has approved three key defense documents confirming its plans to increase military spending to 2% of GDP by 2027 and allow emergency attacks on other countries, Japanese media reported on Friday.

The country's foreign defense policy priorities are outlined in the National Security Strategy, its means and ends are outlined in the National Defense Strategy, and its expenditures are outlined in the Defense Capability Enhancement Plan, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Japan's military has existed only for self-defense in the past 77 years under its post-World War 2 policy. The new National Security Strategy empowers it to "make effective counterstrikes in an opponent's territory as a bare minimum self-defense measure," as quoted in the report.

North Korea is described in the new document as a "graver, more imminent threat than before," China as "the greatest strategic challenge," and Russia as a "serious security concern" due to its "strategic collaboration with China" and conflict in Ukraine, as quoted by Kyodo.

The National Security Strategy describes the overall security environment around Japan as "most severe and complicated" since the second world war.

Japan needs to spend 43 trillion Yen ($315 billion) in the five-year period to 2027 in order to achieve the NATO-standard 2% of GDP spending from its current 1.2% of GDP, under the new Defense Capability Enhancement Plan.

Japan has steadily stepped up its international defense role and military spending over the past decade. Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told the ruling Liberal Democratic Party that defense spending would be 8.9 trillion yen ($65 billion) in the 2027 fiscal year.