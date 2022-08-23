Japanese Cabinet Discussed Further Steps in Light of Situation in Ukraine - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The Japanese government held a meeting to discuss further steps in light of developments in Ukraine, during which the intention to engage with the G7 countries on anti-Russian sanctions was reaffirmed, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The meeting was attended, in particular, by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Finance Shun'ichi Suzuki, and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the meeting remotely due to coronavirus infection.

"We intend to continue cooperation with the international community and the G7 countries on anti-Russian measures and support for Ukraine," the Japanese foreign minister said after the meeting.

The press conference was broadcast by NHK.

In addition, according to Hayashi, the prime minister "ordered to take all necessary measures to protect Japanese citizens in Ukraine." An order was also given to work out measures to strengthen the country's defense capability.

To date, Japan has introduced several packages of sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine.