UrduPoint.com

Japanese Cabinet Discussed Further Steps In Light Of Situation In Ukraine - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 23, 2022 | 10:10 AM

Japanese Cabinet Discussed Further Steps in Light of Situation in Ukraine - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) The Japanese government held a meeting to discuss further steps in light of developments in Ukraine, during which the intention to engage with the G7 countries on anti-Russian sanctions was reaffirmed, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The meeting was attended, in particular, by Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Finance Shun'ichi Suzuki, and Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yasutoshi Nishimura. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the meeting remotely due to coronavirus infection.

"We intend to continue cooperation with the international community and the G7 countries on anti-Russian measures and support for Ukraine," the Japanese foreign minister said after the meeting.

The press conference was broadcast by NHK.

In addition, according to Hayashi, the prime minister "ordered to take all necessary measures to protect Japanese citizens in Ukraine." An order was also given to work out measures to strengthen the country's defense capability.

To date, Japan has introduced several packages of sanctions against Russia over the situation in Ukraine.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Japan All Government Industry Suzuki Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 August 2022

46 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 23rd August 2022

51 minutes ago
 Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40 ..

Europe Can Phase Out Russian Coal by Paying 30%-40% More to Other Suppliers - Ex ..

10 hours ago
 Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP C ..

Rosatom Says Filed 6 Lawsuits for $3Bln Over NPP Contract Termination by Finland

10 hours ago
 Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Argu ..

Parkland School Shooter's Defense Team Begins Arguments in Death Penalty Trial

10 hours ago
 France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Department ..

France Declares Drought Emergency in 78 Departments

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.