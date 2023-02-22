TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Tokyo is concerned about the suspension of Russia's participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and will closely follow further developments, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of participation in the Russia-US New START, which was designed to limit the number of strategic offensive arms possessed by Moscow and Washington. A number of countries have called on Russia to reconsider its decision.

"The New START is important for strategic stability between the United States and Russia, and has also demonstrated important progress in reducing nuclear weapons in both countries.

The current developments are worrisome. We will closely monitor trends, including the impact on the nuclear arms reduction process, and we will continue our efforts against the nuclear powers for a peaceful world without nuclear weapons," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Japan, as the only country to have experienced nuclear bombing, will advocate for the inadmissibility of the threat of use of nuclear weapons, the official emphasized.

Both houses of the Russian parliament will consider the presidential bill on the suspension of Russia's participation in New Start on Wednesday. The law may enter into force after its official publication.