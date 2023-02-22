UrduPoint.com

Japanese Cabinet Raises Concerns Over Suspension Of Russia's Participation In New START

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Japanese Cabinet Raises Concerns Over Suspension of Russia's Participation in New START

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Tokyo is concerned about the suspension of Russia's participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and will closely follow further developments, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the suspension of participation in the Russia-US New START, which was designed to limit the number of strategic offensive arms possessed by Moscow and Washington. A number of countries have called on Russia to reconsider its decision.

"The New START is important for strategic stability between the United States and Russia, and has also demonstrated important progress in reducing nuclear weapons in both countries.

The current developments are worrisome. We will closely monitor trends, including the impact on the nuclear arms reduction process, and we will continue our efforts against the nuclear powers for a peaceful world without nuclear weapons," Matsuno said at a press conference.

Japan, as the only country to have experienced nuclear bombing, will advocate for the inadmissibility of the threat of use of nuclear weapons, the official emphasized.

Both houses of the Russian parliament will consider the presidential bill on the suspension of Russia's participation in New Start on Wednesday. The law may enter into force after its official publication.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Washington Parliament Nuclear Tokyo Progress Vladimir Putin Japan United States May Cabinet

Recent Stories

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and r ..

UAE Joint Operations Command enters recovery and rehabilitation stage

18 minutes ago
 Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State fo ..

Al Sayegh receives Belarusian Minister of State for Military Industries

33 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&# ..

Saif bin Zayed visits &#039;Museum of the Future&#039;

33 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of ..

Saif bin Zayed attends graduation of 8th class of Future Services Diploma at Mus ..

33 minutes ago
 Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistanc ..

Turkiye thanks Pakistan for humanitarian assistance

1 hour ago
 PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

PTI all set to start 'jail bharo tehreek' today

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.