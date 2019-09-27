Japanese Cabinet Reshuffles Will Not Influence Peace Treaty Talks With Russia - Moscow

Russia believes that the Japanese cabinet reshuffles cannot influence peace treaty negotiations with Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia believes that the Japanese cabinet reshuffles cannot influence peace treaty negotiations with Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has recently appointed Toshimitsu Motegi as the new foreign minister, while former foreign minister Taro Kono has been moved to the post of the defense minister.

"As the negotiating process is controlled directly by the leaders, I don't think that the recent reshuffles in the Japanese government may somehow influence it," Morgulov said, stressing that Russia was ready to continue negotiations despite the existing differences.

Morgulov also noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had already met his new Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.