UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Cabinet Reshuffles Will Not Influence Peace Treaty Talks With Russia - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 03:21 PM

Japanese Cabinet Reshuffles Will Not Influence Peace Treaty Talks With Russia - Moscow

Russia believes that the Japanese cabinet reshuffles cannot influence peace treaty negotiations with Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Russia believes that the Japanese cabinet reshuffles cannot influence peace treaty negotiations with Moscow, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said in an interview with Sputnik.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has recently appointed Toshimitsu Motegi as the new foreign minister, while former foreign minister Taro Kono has been moved to the post of the defense minister.

"As the negotiating process is controlled directly by the leaders, I don't think that the recent reshuffles in the Japanese government may somehow influence it," Morgulov said, stressing that Russia was ready to continue negotiations despite the existing differences.

Morgulov also noted that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had already met his new Japanese counterpart on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Moscow Russia May Post Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

France's SNCF wants to merge Eurostar and Thalys s ..

1 minute ago

Prince Harry in footsteps of Diana to highlight An ..

1 minute ago

Karachi receives heavy shower for third consecutiv ..

1 minute ago

Two day festival for children to open at Sindh Gov ..

11 minutes ago

Kremlin Does Not Reject Either Change or Preservat ..

11 minutes ago

7.2 Kg hash seized,eight arrested in Sargodha

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.