Japanese Cabinet to Honor Abe With State Funeral in Autumn - Prime Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Japanese government decided to hold a state funeral ceremony this autumn for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last Friday in the city of Nara, to honor his achievements in domestic politics, economy and diplomacy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Japanese government decided to hold a state funeral ceremony this autumn for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated last Friday in the city of Nara, to honor his achievements in domestic politics, economy and diplomacy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday.

"The achieved results (by Abe) in diverse areas, such as rebuilding the region hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, revitalizing the Japanese economy, and promoting relations with the US and other countries. By holding a state funeral, we will mourn former Prime Minister Abe, and show our unwavering commitment to upholding democracy and never giving in to violence," Kishida said on air of the NHK broadcaster.

Abe will become the second former prime minister in the post-war period the death of whom will be marked by a state funeral.

The first was former Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Yoshida, who died on October 20, 1967.

Abe was attacked last week in the Japanese city of Nara during his campaign speech. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, approached the politician from behind and fired two shots from a distance of about 10 meters (33 feet). Police said Abe was conscious immediately after being wounded, but then, during transportation, his condition became critical "with cardiac and pulmonary arrest." Nara Medical University hospital pronounced him dead soon after.

Earlier this week, the Japanese government decided to award the former prime minister posthumously with the country's Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum Chain.