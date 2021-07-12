UrduPoint.com
Japanese Cabinet's Approval Rating Falls To Record Low Of 33% - Survey

Muhammad Irfan 19 seconds ago Mon 12th July 2021 | 09:18 PM

Japanese Cabinet's Approval Rating Falls to Record Low of 33% - Survey

Public approval of the current Japanese cabinet led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has dropped to 33%, marking the lowest rate since he took the post in September 2020, a survey by the Japanese HNK broadcaster showed on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) Public approval of the current Japanese cabinet led by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has dropped to 33%, marking the lowest rate since he took the post in September 2020, a survey by the Japanese HNK broadcaster showed on Monday.

The approval rate has decreased by 4 percentage points compared to June, while the disapproval figure stood at 46%, one point up compared to the last month, according to the poll.

In particular, 41% of supporters of Suga's government said it was better than the alternatives, 23% expressed trust in the prime minister himself, and 22% said they backed the cabinet's party.

Among the opponents of the incumbent cabinet, 40% cited its overall poor management, 36% said they saw no potential in the government's policies, and 13% said they did not trust Suga.

Regarding the state response to the pandemic, 38% of the respondents said the government did not manage it very well, 19% described it as bad, 36% said the cabinet was rather effective, and 4% approved of its COVID-19 handling.

The survey was conducted from last Friday to Sunday by phone and involved 1,224 respondents aged over 18.

