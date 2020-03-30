UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Car Output In China Plummets Amid Virus Outbreak

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 11:34 PM

Japanese Car Output in China Plummets Amid Virus Outbreak

Japan's car-making giants saw their output in China plunge in February after the country shut plants to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, monthly corporate reports out Monday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Japan's car-making giants saw their output in China plunge in February after the country shut plants to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, monthly corporate reports out Monday showed.

Toyota's production in China dropped 77.4 percent last month from 2019 to 15,311 units following the "suspension of plant operations due to effects from the COVID-19 outbreak." Its global production slipped 13.8 percent to 625,750 vehicles.

Nissan saw 87.9 percent of production in China wiped by the outbreak. It produced 7,740 cars, while the global production fell 28.

3 percent to 270,073 vehicles.

Mazda's production was slashed 90.6 percent to 920 cars, with the global output falling 20.1 percent to 99,918 vehicles.

Honda lost 92.4 percent of its production in China, making only 5,700 vehicles, down from 106,745 units produced in January. The total loss stood at 74 percent, with only 289,255 vehicles made.

Mitsubishi was hit the hardest. Its production in China fell 97 percent to 240 vehicles, while the domestic and overseas output decreased by a cumulative 87.1 percent to 101,552 vehicles.

Related Topics

China Vehicles Japan January February 2019 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mauritanian President discuss e ..

6 minutes ago

April fuel prices announced

6 minutes ago

Sarwar welcomes announcement of 'Tiger Force' for ..

2 minutes ago

Indigenous leaders issue plea for COVID pandemic p ..

2 minutes ago

UN calls for $2.5 trillion coronavirus rescue pack ..

2 minutes ago

Facebook Pledges Additional $100Mln to Support Jou ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.