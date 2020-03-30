Japanese Car Output in China Plummets Amid Virus Outbreak

Japan's car-making giants saw their output in China plunge in February after the country shut plants to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, monthly corporate reports out Monday showed

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Japan's car-making giants saw their output in China plunge in February after the country shut plants to stem the spread of the new coronavirus, monthly corporate reports out Monday showed.

Toyota's production in China dropped 77.4 percent last month from 2019 to 15,311 units following the "suspension of plant operations due to effects from the COVID-19 outbreak." Its global production slipped 13.8 percent to 625,750 vehicles.

Nissan saw 87.9 percent of production in China wiped by the outbreak. It produced 7,740 cars, while the global production fell 28.

3 percent to 270,073 vehicles.

Mazda's production was slashed 90.6 percent to 920 cars, with the global output falling 20.1 percent to 99,918 vehicles.

Honda lost 92.4 percent of its production in China, making only 5,700 vehicles, down from 106,745 units produced in January. The total loss stood at 74 percent, with only 289,255 vehicles made.

Mitsubishi was hit the hardest. Its production in China fell 97 percent to 240 vehicles, while the domestic and overseas output decreased by a cumulative 87.1 percent to 101,552 vehicles.