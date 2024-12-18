Japanese Carmakers Honda, Nissan In Preliminary Merger Talks: Reports
Muhammad Irfan Published December 18, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan are in preliminary merger talks to help them compete against Tesla and Chinese electric vehicle makers, media reports said Wednesday.
Separately Bloomberg reported that Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn -- officially known as Hon Hai Precision Industry -- has approached Nissan to take a controlling stake.
Shares in Nissan soared as much as 24 percent, while Honda dipped more than two percent. Mitsubishi Motors -- of which Nissan is the top shareholder -- gained 13 percent.
Japan's number two and three automakers behind Toyota had already agreed in March to explore a strategic partnership on EVs.
"We are discussing possibilities for cooperation... in a wide range of fields and in various areas, and those possibilities include the latest reports, but there is nothing decided," a Honda spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.
Nissan said: "The content of the report is not something that has been announced by either company... If there are any updates, we will inform our stakeholders at the appropriate time."
Major automakers the world over have been reeling from tough competition in EVs, in particular from Chinese competitors such as BYD.
Volkswagen, for instance, is considering closing German factories for the first time in its history.
Last month, Nissan announced 9,000 job cuts, slashed its sales forecasts and said it would reduce global production capacity by 20 percent.
Warning of a "severe situation", CEO Makoto Uchida said he would forfeit half his salary.
Nissan has seen a turbulent decade that included an attempted major alliance with France's Renault that saw its former boss Carlos Ghosn arrested in 2018.
- Electric race -
Honda and Nissan are considering operating under a holding company and will soon sign a memorandum of understanding, the Nikkei reported.
Their respective stakes, as well as other details, will be decided later, and they also look to eventually bring Mitsubishi Motors under the holding company, the paper said.
The Financial Times reported that the exploratory talks about a merger were at an early stage.
There are, however, concerns about a possible political backlash since a merger could result in significant job cuts, the FT reported.
Japanese television channel TBS reported that the companies could make an announcement as early as Monday.
Honda is considering several options including a merger, capital tie-up or the establishment of a holding company, executive vice president Shinji Aoyama told Bloomberg.
