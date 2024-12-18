Open Menu

Japanese Carmakers Honda, Nissan In Preliminary Merger Talks: Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan are in preliminary merger talks to help them compete against Tesla electric vehicle makers, media reports said Wednesday.

Shares in Nissan soared as much as 24 percent, while Honda dipped more three percent. Mitsubishi Motors -- of which Nissan is the top shareholder -- gained almost 20 percent.

Japan's number two and three automakers behind Toyota had already agreed in March to explore a strategic partnership on EVs.

"We are discussing possibilities for cooperation.

.. in a wide range of fields and in various areas, and those possibilities include the latest reports, but there is nothing decided," a Honda spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.

Nissan said: "The content of the report is not something that has been announced by either company... If there are any updates, we will inform our stakeholders at the appropriate time."

Major automakers the world over have been reeling from tough competition in EVs, in particular from Chinese competitors such as BYD.

