Japanese Carmakers Honda, Nissan In Preliminary Merger Talks: Reports
Faizan Hashmi Published December 18, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Japanese auto giants Honda and Nissan are in preliminary merger talks to help them compete against Tesla electric vehicle makers, media reports said Wednesday.
Shares in Nissan soared as much as 24 percent, while Honda dipped more three percent. Mitsubishi Motors -- of which Nissan is the top shareholder -- gained almost 20 percent.
Japan's number two and three automakers behind Toyota had already agreed in March to explore a strategic partnership on EVs.
"We are discussing possibilities for cooperation.
.. in a wide range of fields and in various areas, and those possibilities include the latest reports, but there is nothing decided," a Honda spokesman told AFP on Wednesday.
Nissan said: "The content of the report is not something that has been announced by either company... If there are any updates, we will inform our stakeholders at the appropriate time."
Major automakers the world over have been reeling from tough competition in EVs, in particular from Chinese competitors such as BYD.
Recent Stories
ACC U19 Women’s Asia Cup: Contest between Pakistan, Malaysia washed out
Naqvi meets Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister of Sports Badr bin Abdulrahman Al-Qad ..
Abu Dhabi Municipality wins 5 awards at Harvard Business Council International A ..
Ministry of Education launches Specialised Training Week
TRENDS, Türkiye’s SETA explore developing research cooperation
Fujairah International Arabian Horse Championship 2024 to begin Thursday
Youth MMA Championship to kick off Saturday in Dubai
EDGE, Indra formalise joint venture 'PULSE' to design, manufacture radars in Abu ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Emir of Qatar on National Day
UAE leaders congratulate President of National Council for Safeguard of Homeland ..
AIM Congress 2025 opens registration for Regional Pitch Competition
Japanese startup fails to launch rocket for 2nd time
More Stories From World
-
Japanese carmakers Honda, Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports6 minutes ago
-
Russia detains suspect in general's bomb blast killing46 minutes ago
-
Giannis stars as Bucks beat Thunder to win NBA Cup56 minutes ago
-
Bolivia's Morales slams 'brutal judicial war' after warrant issued1 hour ago
-
South Korean president fails to appear before corruption watchdog2 hours ago
-
Japanese carmakers Honda, Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports2 hours ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan in preliminary merger talks: reports2 hours ago
-
Terrorists' anti-CPEC designs to fail as security beefed up: Ahsan assures2 hours ago
-
World leading economists bet on China's economic resilience, strategic shifts2 hours ago
-
Syria faces uncertainty after Assad regime’s collapse amid humanitarian crises: UN officials2 hours ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu capital, 14 feared dead2 hours ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu quake, nine dead3 hours ago