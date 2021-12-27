Japanese, Chinese Defense Ministers Agree to Set Up Defense Hotline in 2022

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi and his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, agreed on Monday to launch a hotline between defense officials amid disputes over islets in the East China Sea, the Japanese media reported.

Earlier in the day, the defense ministers held a virtual meeting, after which Kishi told a press conference that peace in the Taiwan Strait is extremely important to Japanese security, and Tokyo will keep an eye on all developments there, as cited by the Japanese Kyodo news agency.

ENG "We confirmed that the early establishment of a hotline between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities is important," Kishi said, according to the news outlet, and expressed serious concern about China allegedly ramping up its military activity in waters around the Senkaku islands, under Japan's rule.

Wei said that Beijing would protect China's territorial integrity, marine rights and interests amid tensions over the Senkaku Islands, according to the media.

Japan insists on the sovereignty of the islands, effective since 1895, while China points to the 1783 and 1785 Japanese maps designating the islands as Chinese territory. The territorial dispute over the islands escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner.