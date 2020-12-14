Japanese, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations, Security Issues

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Monday held a videoconference meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, and the sides discussed bilateral relations and pressing security issues, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

"The two Ministers confirmed to continue communications between defense authorities considering the great importance of stable Japan-China relationship for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and also in the international community," the statement said.

The two ministers also welcomed the steady progress in coordinating the early establishment of a hotline between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities, which is part of the Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism between the two nations.

The sides also discussed recent incidents in the East China Sea, particularly the unauthorized entries of Chinese vessels into the waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands.

"In light of the situation in the East China Sea, including the waters around the Senkaku Islands, which are an inherent part of the territory of Japan, Minister Kishi firmly delivered Japan's position over the Senkaku Islands. Minister Kishi also conveyed Japan's strong concerns about the attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion," the statement said.

The islands in question, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands, have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785. Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them.