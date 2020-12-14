UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations, Security Issues

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:10 PM

Japanese, Chinese Defense Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations, Security Issues

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Monday held a videoconference meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Wei Fenghe, and the sides discussed bilateral relations and pressing security issues, the Japanese Defense Ministry said.

"The two Ministers confirmed to continue communications between defense authorities considering the great importance of stable Japan-China relationship for peace, stability and prosperity in the region and also in the international community," the statement said.

The two ministers also welcomed the steady progress in coordinating the early establishment of a hotline between Japanese and Chinese defense authorities, which is part of the Maritime and Aerial Communication Mechanism between the two nations.

The sides also discussed recent incidents in the East China Sea, particularly the unauthorized entries of Chinese vessels into the waters near the disputed Senkaku Islands.

"In light of the situation in the East China Sea, including the waters around the Senkaku Islands, which are an inherent part of the territory of Japan, Minister Kishi firmly delivered Japan's position over the Senkaku Islands. Minister Kishi also conveyed Japan's strong concerns about the attempts to unilaterally change the status quo by coercion," the statement said.

The islands in question, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands, have long been an object of territorial disputes between China and Japan. Tokyo maintains it has had sovereignty over them since 1895 and Beijing claims that the islands are marked as a Chinese territory on Japanese maps circa 1783 and 1785. Following World War II, the islands were controlled by the United States and handed over to Japan in 1972. China believes Japan has illegally seized them.

Related Topics

China Beijing Tokyo Progress Japan United States World War

Recent Stories

Food and Water Security Office, FAO organise works ..

11 minutes ago

UN Chief Will Travel to Berlin Wednesday to Addres ..

9 minutes ago

Sweden sees deadliest November since Spanish flu

9 minutes ago

Commissioner for best civic facilities on Chirstma ..

9 minutes ago

MQM-P workers like bulwark against anti-state elem ..

12 minutes ago

Lahorites reject negative politics of PDM: Mian Fa ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.