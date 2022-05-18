UrduPoint.com

Japanese, Chinese Foreign Ministers Meet Online To Discuss Cooperation, Regional Security

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Japanese, Chinese Foreign Ministers Meet Online to Discuss Cooperation, Regional Security

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Wednesday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, during which the parties reiterated the importance of developing bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on their concerns about regional security.

According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Hayashi and Wang spoke for 70 minutes via video conference.

"At the outset, Minister Hayashi stated that the two sides must strive to realize their important shared vision for a constructive and stable relationship... Hayashi also expressed serious concern over the situations in the East China Sea, including the situation surrounding the Senkaku Islands, as well as the South China Sea, Hong Kong, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and stated the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," the ministry said in a statement.

The statement noted that both Japanese and Chinese foreign ministers confirmed their commitment to promoting dialogue and economic cooperation in various spheres, as well as "pushing forward the people-to-people and economic exchanges between the two countries through efforts of both sides.

"

The foreign ministers also discussed Russia's military operation in Ukraine. While Hayashi refrained from openly criticizing Moscow, he called on China to "play a responsible role to maintain international peace and security."

In turn, Wang raised China's concerns over rising convergence of Japan and the United States in the wake of the upcoming Quad leaders' summit and US President Joe Biden's visit to Tokyo.

"Foreign Minister Wang Yi made clear the position on the negative moves by Japan and the United States against China... Japan will soon host the QUAD summit among the United States, Japan, India and Australia. What makes people pay attention to and be vigilant is that even before the U.S. leader embarks on his trip, the viewpoint that Japan and the United States join hands to confront China was already rampant, creating a foul atmosphere," the Chinese Foreign Ministry said following the talks.

The Chinese side stressed that Tokyo and Beijing are bound by a treaty of peace and friendship, urging Japan to be cautious about disturbing regional peace and stability and to "act prudently" while pursuing its cooperation with the United States.

