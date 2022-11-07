Japanese, Chinese Leaders May Meet Next Week for First Time in Three Years - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet next week for the first time in three years, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet next week for the first time in three years, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders may take place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia on November 15-16, or at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the Thai capital city of Bangkok on November 18-19, the media reported, citing a diplomatic source.

If the meeting takes place, it would be the first contact at this level in three years, the agency said, adding that the initiative belonged to Japan, while China has taken the proposal in a positive way.

The APEC platform was established in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region.

Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of APEC, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held from November 18-19 in Bangkok. "Open. Connect. Balance," are the main topics of the forum this year.

Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the group's next summit in Bali on November 15-16. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population. It aims to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.