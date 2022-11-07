UrduPoint.com

Japanese, Chinese Leaders May Meet Next Week For First Time In Three Years - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2022 | 09:51 PM

Japanese, Chinese Leaders May Meet Next Week for First Time in Three Years - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet next week for the first time in three years, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet next week for the first time in three years, the Kyodo news agency reported on Monday.

The bilateral meeting between the two leaders may take place on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Indonesia on November 15-16, or at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in the Thai capital city of Bangkok on November 18-19, the media reported, citing a diplomatic source.

If the meeting takes place, it would be the first contact at this level in three years, the agency said, adding that the initiative belonged to Japan, while China has taken the proposal in a positive way.

The APEC platform was established in 1989 and convenes 21 countries linked to the Asia-Pacific region.

Thailand is holding the rotating chairmanship of APEC, so the annual economic leaders' summit will be held from November 18-19 in Bangkok. "Open. Connect. Balance," are the main topics of the forum this year.

Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the group's next summit in Bali on November 15-16. The G20 is an intergovernmental forum comprising 19 countries and the European Union. The forum accounts for 85% of the global GDP, 75% of international trade and two-thirds of the world's population. It aims to address major issues related to the global economy, such as international financial stability, climate change mitigation and sustainable development.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Thailand China European Union Bangkok Indonesia Japan May November Media From Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Illegal liquor licence: Court grants interim bail ..

Illegal liquor licence: Court grants interim bail to Usman Buzdar till Nov 22

1 minute ago
 Pakistan revises budget estimates due to flood rel ..

Pakistan revises budget estimates due to flood relief, rehabilitation: Prime Min ..

1 minute ago
 British High Commissioner calls on Ahsan Iqbal

British High Commissioner calls on Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Commissioner directs authorities to prepare peri-u ..

Commissioner directs authorities to prepare peri-urban structure plans

24 minutes ago
 US Treasury Sanctions 4 IS Members, 8 Companies in ..

US Treasury Sanctions 4 IS Members, 8 Companies in South Africa - Treasury

24 minutes ago
 Disastrous effects of climate change necessitate g ..

Disastrous effects of climate change necessitate global coalition: PM

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.