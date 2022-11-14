Japanese, Chinese Leaders to Meet in Bangkok on November 17 - Chief Cabinet Secretary

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Thai capital city of Bangkok on November 17, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday.

Kishida and Xi will meet ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which is scheduled to take place in Bangkok from November 18-19.

It is necessary to build a constructive and stable relationship between Japan and China, based on dialogue and cooperation, Matsuno said at a press conference.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Kishida is likely to convey Japan's concern about Chinese maritime activity around the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea and urge Xi to resolve issues surrounding Taiwan in a peaceful manner through dialogue, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported.

If the meeting takes place, it would be the first contact at this level in three years.

Both Japan and China have extended territorial claims over the Senkaku Islands. Japan believes that China's sovereignty claims over the islands follow the discovery of valuable minerals in their shelf waters in the 1970s. The territorial dispute escalated in 2012, when the Japanese government purchased three of the five islands from a private owner, thereby confirming Japan's affiliation with the islands.