UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese, Chinese Prime Ministers Call For Greater Cooperation To Thaw Relations - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 03:29 PM

Japanese, Chinese Prime Ministers Call for Greater Cooperation to Thaw Relations - Reports

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, on Wednesday held bilateral talks during which they called for increased cooperation between the two countries and stressed that stability in the Asia-Pacific region would improve relations, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2019) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Chinese counterpart, Li Keqiang, on Wednesday held bilateral talks during which they called for increased cooperation between the two countries and stressed that stability in the Asia-Pacific region would improve relations, media reported.

Abe and Li talked for 50 minutes on the outskirts of the Chinese city of Chengdu, according to the Japanese NHK broadcaster.

Key themes of the bilateral discussions included the ongoing preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Japan next spring, negotiations for the signing of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, and free trade agreements between China, Japan and South Korea, the media outlet stated.

Abe called on China to ease restrictions on Japanese food imports, primarily on beef and rice, the broadcaster added.

Both leaders also discussed issues in the East China Sea regarding a set of islands both countries claim as their own. The islands, which Beijing calls the Diaoyu Islands and Japan refers to as the Senkaku Islands, have strategic importance for their location on shipping routes, fishing grounds, and oil and gas fields. In June, both China and Japan deployed military vessels to patrol near the islands.

China, Japan and South Korea participated in a one-day summit in Chengdu on Tuesday. After the trilateral talks, the leaders stressed for economic cooperation and stability in the region in order to improve relations. They also discussed the need to ensure continued dialogue between the United States and North Korea amid a breakdown in denuclearization talks.

Related Topics

Prime Minister China Oil Visit Chengdu Beijing Japan South Korea United States North Korea June Gas Media Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan to lay foundation ..

1 minute ago

Moong pulse price touches Rs 220 to Rs 260 per kg

35 minutes ago

PHA DG felicitates Christian community on Christma ..

1 minute ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issues ..

2 minutes ago

Majority of Western European Citizens in Favor of ..

2 minutes ago

Number of People Injured in Hard Landing of Russia ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.