UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Chipmaker Renesas Resumes Production At Fire-Damaged Plant - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 12:04 PM

Japanese Chipmaker Renesas Resumes Production at Fire-Damaged Plant - Reports

Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. restarted production of chips on Saturday at a fire-hit factory, one month after the accident happened, media reported amid a global semiconductor shortage related to the fire and increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Japanese chipmaker Renesas Electronics Corp. restarted production of chips on Saturday at a fire-hit factory, one month after the accident happened, media reported amid a global semiconductor shortage related to the fire and increased demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources close to the matter told Kyodo news agency that the company repaired cleanrooms, which are essential for the production of chips.

Renesas had to halt its production of microcontrollers used to power cars and control units because a fire broke out at the Ibaraki prefecture plant in the northeast of Tokyo on March 19. It is believed the fire was caused by an electricity overload and burned an area of 600 square meters (6,458 square feet).

The company estimates it will take up to 100 days from the day of the accident to resume production to what it was like before the fire.

The automotive industry faced a global semiconductor crisis triggered by the increasing demand for digital products that require chips due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Leading carmakers like Toyota Motor Corp. were also affected by the shortage.

In a meeting with United States president Joe Biden on Friday, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga agreed the two countries will "partner on sensitive supply chains, including on semiconductors, promoting and protecting the critical technologies that are essential to our security and prosperity."

Renesas President Hidetoshi Shibata is said to hold a press conference on Monday with more information on the status of the plant to come then.

Related Topics

Accident Fire Shortage Prime Minister Electricity Company Tokyo United States March Media From Industry Toyota Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sania Mirza shares how she reacts when her food ar ..

23 minutes ago

FM to leave for three-day UAE visit today

40 minutes ago

India reports 234,692 new COVID-19 cases, total at ..

51 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE seeks to explore more space front ..

1 hour ago

Monthly remittances, exports jump over five billio ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 April 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.