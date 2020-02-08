(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2020) A Japanese citizen who was suspected of having been infected with the novel coronavirus has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, Japan's Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

"According to Chinese doctors, this Japanese citizen was highly likely to have been infected with the new type of coronavirus, but it was difficult to diagnose that. That is why viral pneumonia was named as the cause of the death," the ministry said.

If tests confirm that the individual was infected with the new coronavirus, the case will become Japan's first coronavirus fatality.

"The government expresses deepest condolences to the family of the deceased," the statement added.

The new strain of coronavirus - 2019-nCoV - was first detected in China's central city of Wuhan in December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. Currently there are over 34,000 people infected worldwide, and the death toll has soared past 720.