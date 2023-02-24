UrduPoint.com

Japanese Citizen Sentenced To 12 Years In China Over Possible Espionage - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Japanese Citizen Sentenced to 12 Years in China Over Possible Espionage - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) A Japanese citizen, detained by the Chinese security forces four years ago, has been sentenced to 12 years for espionage, the NHK broadcaster reported on Friday, citing government sources.

The report said that the man, who was around 50 year old, was detained in July 2019 in Changsha, the capital of China's Hunan province.

The detainee was later indicted, but the charges were unknown, the broadcaster reported.

The man was sentenced on February 8, according to the report.

At least 16 people have been detained in China since 2015 on suspicion of involvement in espionage and other activities, and about 10 people, including the Japanese citizen in question, have received a prison term, it added.

Related Topics

China Changsha Man February July 2015 2019 Government

Recent Stories

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5 ..

Reveal Your Inner Photographer with the vivo V25 5G and vivo V25e

42 minutes ago
 SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay ..

SC full court should hear suo motu notice on delay in elections in Punjab, KPK: ..

51 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in dive ..

Pakistan, Uzbekistan agree to enhance ties in diverse fields

1 hour ago
 Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered ..

Over 6 lakh prisoners, 9 lakh visitors registered via Prison Management Informat ..

1 hour ago
 Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barak ..

Start of commercial operations for Unit 3 of Barakah enhances UAE&#039;s efforts ..

1 hour ago
 Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian e ..

Fatima bint Mubarak directs treatment for Syrian earthquake victims in UAE hospi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.