Japanese Citizens To Get Free COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

Tue 27th October 2020 | 01:31 PM

Japanese Citizens to Get Free COVID-19 Vaccination - Reports

The Japanese government has passed amendments to the law, according to which the country's population would be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Japanese government has passed amendments to the law, according to which the country's population would be vaccinated against the coronavirus disease for free, the Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

According to the media outlet, the vaccination will be obligatory, however, if there is insufficient evidence on vaccine safety, the obligation will be waived.

The government will also pay compensation in the event of adverse reactions following the inoculation.

Japan expects to have the COVID-19 vaccine in the first half of 2021, which will be sufficient for the entire population.

In early September, Japan decided to buy 120 million doses of a vaccine being developed by the US pharmaceutical giant, Pfizer, and another 120 million doses from the UK's AstraZeneca.

