Japanese Coast Guard Starts Operating UAVs for Patrolling - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Japanese Coast Guard, which also performs border guard service functions, has started operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to patrol waters near the country, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The MQ-9B SeaGuardian UAV took off on Wednesday afternoon from the Maritime Self-Defense Force's Hachinohe air base in Aomori Prefecture in northeastern Japan, the report said, adding that the aircraft is controlled from the ground by an operator.

The UAV is equipped with highly sensitive cameras capable of observing ships from an altitude of 3,000 meters (9,843 feet) even at night using infrared radiation as well as other detection devices that allow the aircraft to avoid collisions. In addition, the drone is equipped with radars and devices with artificial intelligence functions. The UAV will transmit footage for analysis in real time, according to the report.

The SeaGuardian will be used for large-scale maritime surveillance and reconnaissance, including for search and rescue operations, disaster response and strike functions, in particular anti-submarine, the report said, adding that its acquisition cost 4 billion Yen ($27 million).

The SeaGuardian is 11.7 meters (36 feet) in length and has a wingspan of 24 meters. The UAV is capable of flying for 24 hours, which will allow the drone to circle the entire perimeter of Japan's exclusive economic zone, according to the report.

Its management will reportedly be entrusted to specialists, while the maritime security service itself will take over monitoring and information analysis, the report said.

The maritime security service intends to increase the number of UAVs, and to this end it wants to boost the budget for the 2023 fiscal year (from April 1, 2023) by 8.6 billion yen, the report added.