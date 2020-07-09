Japanese Coast Guard Warns Off Chinese Survey Ship in Exclusive Economic Zone - Reports

The Japanese Coast Guard has spotted a Chinese survey vessel operating in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) around the southernmost island of Okinotori without permission from Tokyo, media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The Japanese Coast Guard has spotted a Chinese survey vessel operating in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) around the southernmost island of Okinotori without permission from Tokyo, media reported Thursday.

According to Japanese public broadcaster NHK, the vessel was seen trailing what looked like a cable into the water. The Japanese side told the survey ship to stop its activities via radio and other means, NHK reported.

According to the United Nations' 1982 Law of the Sea, nations are entitled to exclusive economic rights over sea territories extending 200 nautical miles from their shores.

They are not sovereign rights, but other nations require permission to fish, explore, drill, map and carry out scientific research in said territory.

Okinotori is a tiny atoll about 1,000 miles south from Japan, about midway to the Philippines. China, South Korea and Taiwan have contested Japan's claim of the waters, as they argue Okinotori does not meet the criteria for habitable, economically viable land.