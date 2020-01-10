Japanese Companies Withdraw Staff From Iran Amid Rising Tensions in Region - Reports

Major Japanese companies have their employees to leave Iran for safety reasons, amid the ongoing conflict between Tehran and the United States, Japanese NHK TV broadcasting network reported on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Major Japanese companies have their employees to leave Iran for safety reasons, amid the ongoing conflict between Tehran and the United States, Japanese NHK TV broadcasting network reported on Thursday.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday began an operation in retaliation for the United States' killing of one of its top generals, Qasem Soleimani, in Iraq, launching over a dozen missiles at military bases in Erbil and Ain Al-Asad.

Japan's three biggest banks MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Mizuho Bank have ordered their employees in Tehran to leave Iran, according to the broadcaster.

The banks have also canceled all business trips to the country. Trade company Toyota Tsusho Corporation also recalled its three Japanese employees, but its office in Tehran will remain open and run by local personnel.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has already promised to use all available diplomatic means to stabilize the current crisis in the region.