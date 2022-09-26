- Home
Japanese Consul Detained In Vladivostok For Espionage Admits Violating Russian Law - FSB
Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2022 | 09:08 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Motoki Tatsunori, a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General detained red-handed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Vladivostok for espionage, pleaded guilty to violating Russian law on Monday, according to a confession video released by the FSB.
"Now I understand," Tatsunori said in the video footage, when asked by the FSB whether he understood that he had violated Russian law.
The video also showed a fragment of the consul's meeting with an unknown person in a restaurant.