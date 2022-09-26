Japanese Consul Detained in Vladivostok for Espionage Admits Violating Russian Law - FSB

Motoki Tatsunori, a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General detained red-handed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Vladivostok for espionage, pleaded guilty to violating Russian law on Monday, according to a confession video released by the FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2022) Motoki Tatsunori, a consul of the Japanese Consulate-General detained red-handed by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) in the city of Vladivostok for espionage, pleaded guilty to violating Russian law on Monday, according to a confession video released by the FSB.

"Now I understand," Tatsunori said in the video footage, when asked by the FSB whether he understood that he had violated Russian law.

The video also showed a fragment of the consul's meeting with an unknown person in a restaurant.