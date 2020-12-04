UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japanese Court Cancels Regulatory Approval To Resume Operation Of 2 Reactors - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 04:00 PM

Japanese Court Cancels Regulatory Approval to Resume Operation of 2 Reactors - Reports

The Osaka District Court on Friday nullified the Japanese government's approval for the operation of two nuclear reactors at the Oi nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Fukui prefecture operated by Kansai Electric Power Company amid public concerns, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Osaka District Court on Friday nullified the Japanese government's approval for the operation of two nuclear reactors at the Oi nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Fukui prefecture operated by Kansai Electric Power Company amid public concerns, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, it is the first time a Japanese court has canceled a regulatory approval granted to a power company to operate a nuclear plant since regulations were tightened following the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Earlier this year, the plant's third and fourth power units were shut down for scheduled maintenance. After being checked for compliance with the new safety regulations, the NPP operator received all the necessary permits for their restart.

However, local residents and public organizations in Fukui continued to insist on the danger of these reactors and went to court to overturn the nuclear regulator's decision.

All of Japan's 54 operating nuclear reactors were shut down in March 2011 after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami led to a leakage of radioactive material from the Fukushima Daiichi plant. Before the disaster, 30 percent of Japan's electricity came from nuclear power. Since the disaster, Japan has reopened some of the NPPs under new tightened rules.

Related Topics

Tsunami Earthquake Electricity Nuclear Company Fukui Fukushima Osaka Japan March Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah marks 49th National Day with rich musical ..

1 minute ago

One dead, eight others injured after a blast in Pi ..

11 minutes ago

Commissioner for crackdown on illegal motorcycle r ..

1 minute ago

South Korean President Nominates 4 Ministers in Ca ..

1 minute ago

France to Oppose 'Bad' Brexit Trade Deal With Veto ..

1 minute ago

Power shutdown notice in faisalabad

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.