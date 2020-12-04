Japanese Court Cancels Regulatory Approval to Resume Operation of 2 Reactors - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The Osaka District Court on Friday nullified the Japanese government's approval for the operation of two nuclear reactors at the Oi nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Fukui prefecture operated by Kansai Electric Power Company amid public concerns, media reported

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The Osaka District Court on Friday nullified the Japanese government's approval for the operation of two nuclear reactors at the Oi nuclear power plant (NPP) in the Fukui prefecture operated by Kansai Electric Power Company amid public concerns, media reported.

According to the Kyodo news agency, it is the first time a Japanese court has canceled a regulatory approval granted to a power company to operate a nuclear plant since regulations were tightened following the 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear disaster.

Earlier this year, the plant's third and fourth power units were shut down for scheduled maintenance. After being checked for compliance with the new safety regulations, the NPP operator received all the necessary permits for their restart.

However, local residents and public organizations in Fukui continued to insist on the danger of these reactors and went to court to overturn the nuclear regulator's decision.

All of Japan's 54 operating nuclear reactors were shut down in March 2011 after a 9.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami led to a leakage of radioactive material from the Fukushima Daiichi plant. Before the disaster, 30 percent of Japan's electricity came from nuclear power. Since the disaster, Japan has reopened some of the NPPs under new tightened rules.