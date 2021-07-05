Japanese Court Grants Ashes of Aum Shinrikyo Leader to His 2nd Daughter - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Japan's Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the cremated remains of the Aum Shinrikyo cult's (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) leader, Asahara Shoko, be given to his second daughter, the NHK broadcaster reported.

The court rejected an appeal by the fourth daughter, who sought possession of her father's ashes.

Shoko, whose real name was Chizuo Matsumoto, was executed in 2018 along with six former members of the cult, responsible for a deadly 1995 gas attack on the Tokyo subway. Matsumoto's wife and his four children submitted a formal request to the justice minister to have the remains given to them.

In September 2020, the Tokyo Family Court granted the second daughter possession of the remains.

Aum Shinrikyo, or Aleph, is a Japanese doomsday cult that was founded in 1984 and is notorious for its 1995 Tokyo subway sarin attack, which led to it being designated a terrorist organization in several countries.