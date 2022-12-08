UrduPoint.com

Japanese Court Rejects Appeal To Cease Landfills For Relocation Of US Military Base

Muhammad Irfan Published December 08, 2022 | 07:09 PM

The Japanese Supreme Court on Thursday upheld lower court rulings to reject an appeal by the Okinawa administration to the central government to cease landfill works for relocating the US Marine Corps Air Station Futenma (MCAS Futenma) to the city of Nago within the same prefecture.

The local administration attempted to prove that it was illegal for Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Minister Keiichi Ishii to issue permits for the construction of an airfield to relocate the Futenma military base.

Relocating the US military base from the city of Ginowan to Nago's Henoko coastal suburb would require pouring soil and sand into about 157 hectares of coastline. Environmentalists warned this would harm coral reefs and marine ecosystem.

Okinawa residents are also opposed to the US military presence on the island altogether. They regularly complain about the noise of low-flying planes and the danger of accidents, as well as crimes committed over the years by US troops. The US military, in turn, claims that the crime rate among their personnel is lower than among the population of Okinawa.

In 2015, then-governor of Okinawa, Takeshi Onaga, barred the MCAS Futenma's relocation, demanding that it be completely removed from the region. In 2018, Onaga died, and his successor, Denny Tamaki, continued to push for the withdrawal of the base from the island. The central government won a series of lawsuits and resumed landfill works after a brief pause.

More Stories From World

