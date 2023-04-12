Japanese Criminals Extradited From Cambodia Allegedly Involved in 75 Frauds - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) A criminal group formed by 19 Japanese nationals extradited from Cambodia may be involved in 75 fraudulent transactions committed from last April to January this year, Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television reported on Wednesday.

In January, the Cambodian police detained criminals, aged 25-55 years old, for alleged involvement in phone scams on the territory of Japan. The law enforcement officers searched the criminal group's hotel room in the coastal city of Sihanoukville and discovered a list of potential targets in the fraud scheme.

On Monday morning, Japan dispatched about 50 investigators to Cambodia to arrest and transfer the suspects. The criminal group was extradited to Japan on Tuesday and immediately arrested by the Tokyo police the same day.

According to the NHK broadcaster, one of the criminal group's victims, an elderly Japanese woman, was tricked into paying about 250,000 Yen ($1,884) in electronic money over alleged overdue payment for an online service.