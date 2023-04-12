Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Japanese Criminals Extradited From Cambodia Allegedly Involved In 75 Frauds - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Japanese Criminals Extradited From Cambodia Allegedly Involved in 75 Frauds - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) A criminal group formed by 19 Japanese nationals extradited from Cambodia may be involved in 75 fraudulent transactions committed from last April to January this year, Japanese broadcaster Nippon Television reported on Wednesday.

In January, the Cambodian police detained criminals, aged 25-55 years old, for alleged involvement in phone scams on the territory of Japan. The law enforcement officers searched the criminal group's hotel room in the coastal city of Sihanoukville and discovered a list of potential targets in the fraud scheme.

On Monday morning, Japan dispatched about 50 investigators to Cambodia to arrest and transfer the suspects. The criminal group was extradited to Japan on Tuesday and immediately arrested by the Tokyo police the same day.

According to the NHK broadcaster, one of the criminal group's victims, an elderly Japanese woman, was tricked into paying about 250,000 Yen ($1,884) in electronic money over alleged overdue payment for an online service.

Related Topics

Police Hotel Tokyo Same Japan Cambodia Money January April May Criminals Women TV From

Recent Stories

BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Coun ..

BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Council

8 minutes ago
 Govt decides to pay April’s salaries, pension be ..

Govt decides to pay April’s salaries, pension before Eid

8 minutes ago
 More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career couns ..

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

5 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.