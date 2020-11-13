UrduPoint.com
Japanese Culture Festival J-Fest To Begin In Online Format In Moscow On November 15

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) J-Fest, the largest festival of Japanese culture in Russia, which will comprise more than 130 activities, will be held from November 15 to December 5 in online format for the first time, organizers of the event said at a press conference on Friday.

"J-Fest is the largest annual festival of Japanese culture in Russia. This year it will be the 11th festival. I am very glad that the festival has become so beloved by Muscovites. This year the situation is indeed completely different from last year's. It became impossible to hold outdoor events.

We decided to hold the festival for the first time in an online format, and it will be available to residents of all parts of Russia," Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Toyohisa Kozuki said.

The festival will take place from November 15 to December 5, drawing together over 130 activities. The slogan of this year's J-Fest is "Japan is a click away." The list of activities includes documentaries, lectures, master classes on Japanese cuisine, calligraphy lessons and others.

The main organizer of the event is the embassy of Japan in Russia.

