Japanese Defense Minister Announces End of Evacuation Mission in Afghanistan

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Japanese Defense Ministry on Tuesday directed the national Self-Defense Forces to end the evacuation operation in Afghanistan in time to meet the August 31 deadline.

Foreign Minister Nobuo Kishi issued a corresponding decree, as the deadline for allied evacuations expires later in the day.

"The dispatched units of the Self-Defense Forces must be returned to Japan as soon as possible," the press statement said.

A total of 15 people have been evacuated by Japan so far, including one citizen and 14 Afghans, whose airlift was requested by the United States.

The Japanese embassy stopped its operations in Kabul on August 15, the day when the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan. The diplomatic staff was evacuated, and a temporary mission was opened in Turkey.