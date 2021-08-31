UrduPoint.com

Japanese Defense Minister Announces End Of Evacuation Mission In Afghanistan

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Japanese Defense Minister Announces End of Evacuation Mission in Afghanistan

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) Japanese Defense Ministry on Tuesday directed the national Self-Defense Forces to end the evacuation operation in Afghanistan in time to meet the August 31 deadline.

Foreign Minister Nobuo Kishi issued a corresponding decree, as the deadline for allied evacuations expires later in the day.

 

"The dispatched units of the Self-Defense Forces must be returned to Japan as soon as possible," the press statement said.

A total of 15 people have been evacuated by Japan so far, including one citizen and 14 Afghans, whose airlift was requested by the United States.

The Japanese embassy stopped its operations in Kabul on August 15, the day when the Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan. The diplomatic staff was evacuated, and a temporary mission was opened in Turkey.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Turkey Japan United States August

Recent Stories

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

6 minutes ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

13 minutes ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoonâ€™s walkway

28 minutes ago
 Samsungâ€™s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsungâ€™s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

49 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

58 minutes ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.