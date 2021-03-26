Japanese Defense Minister Confirms North Korea Test-Fired New Type of Missile on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi confirmed on Friday that the two projectiles recently launched by North Korea were a new type of ballistic missile.

Late on Thursday, North Korea announced it had test-fired a new tactical guided missile. According to South Korea and Japan, Pyongyang launched two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan.

"This is a new type of ballistic missile that had never been fired before. The launches were conducted from a mobile missile system of the same type as [the one] displayed at the military parade in North Korea in January," Kishi told reporters, as cited by the Kyodo news agency.

The minister added that specialists were currently trying to establish what missiles had been fired.

The top official also expressed Tokyo's intention to "ensure peace and security by bringing the missile defense system into proper condition."

The missile test was the second conducted by North Korea in recent days. The first one was carried out on Sunday when two cruise missiles were launched toward the Yellow Sea.