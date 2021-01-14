Japanese Defense Minister Lauds UK Plans to Send Strike Group to Western Pacific - Tokyo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Thursday praised London's initiative to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group to the Western Pacific region, the defense ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2021) Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi on Thursday praised London's initiative to deploy an aircraft carrier strike group to the Western Pacific region, the defense ministry said.

Earlier in the day, Kishi had an online meeting with his UK counterpart, Ben Wallace, discussing regional issues, including the situation in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and reaffirming close cooperation between the countries.

"In addition, Minister Kishi greatly welcomed and highly evaluated the announcement made by Prime Minister Johnson in November 2020 to deploy a carrier strike group including the UK carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth to the region including East Asia this year as the UK commitment to the region, and Minister Kishi stated his intention to closely work with the UK to realize the deployment to the region," the ministry said in a statement.

In recent years, Japan has expressed increasing concern regarding Beijing's activities in the region, especially concerning the situation with the disputed Senkaku islands, known in China as the Diaoyudao islands and claimed by Beijing to be Chinese territory.