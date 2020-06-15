UrduPoint.com
Japanese Defense Minister Says Aegis Ashore Deployment To Be Halted Due To High Cost

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 03:33 PM

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Japan intends to stop deployment of Aegis Ashore, a US missile defense system, because of its cost and the deployment schedule, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said Monday.

