Japanese Defense Minister Says Aegis Ashore Deployment to Be Halted Due to High Cost

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) Japan intends to stop deployment of Aegis Ashore, a US missile defense system, because of its cost and the deployment schedule, Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono said Monday.

"We intend to stop the process of deployment [of the system] because of its cost and deployment time," the minister said as quoted by the Kyodo news agency.

According to the minister, one of the reasons for this decision was the difficulty in ensuring a secure fall of the interceptor. At the same tome, Japan will continue using Aegis on its ships.